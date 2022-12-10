Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,623 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 84,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,312 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after buying an additional 70,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,298 shares of company stock worth $30,554,327 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

