Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 504 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SBA Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.60.

Shares of SBAC opened at $288.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.81. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

