Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 800 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $242.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

