Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) shares fell 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 4,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 46,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Cipherloc Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

