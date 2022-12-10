Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $20.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $65,050,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $130,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $47,225,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $98,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

