Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 171,597 shares.The stock last traded at $66.85 and had previously closed at $67.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $1.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

