Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

CMC opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 176.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 311.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,237 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

