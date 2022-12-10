Comparing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) and PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and PostRock Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 7.66% 26.94% 12.22% PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PostRock Energy has a beta of -7.85, indicating that its share price is 885% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cenovus Energy and PostRock Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.42%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and PostRock Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $36.99 billion 0.92 $468.37 million $2.01 8.82 PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats PostRock Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segments Foster Creek, Christina Lake, Sunrise, and Tucker oil sands projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in the exploration and development activities. The Canadian Manufacturing segment includes the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which upgrades heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel fuel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and two ethanol plants. The U.S. Manufacturing segment comprises the refining of crude oil to produce diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. The Retail segment consists of marketing of its own and third-party refined petroleum products through retail, commercial, and bulk petroleum outlets, as well as wholesale channels. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

