Comparing Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) & Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Heart Test Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 4.11 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -5.12 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,058.19 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Heart Test Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Milestone Scientific.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Milestone Scientific and Heart Test Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 520.16%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -83.47% -57.29% -44.46% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

