Comparing Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) & Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Marpai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Marpai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.25 Marpai $14.23 million 1.25 -$15.98 million ($1.24) -0.69

Volatility & Risk

Marpai has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Marpai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lisata Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marpai has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% Marpai -104.66% -108.51% -67.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lisata Therapeutics and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lisata Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 392.17%. Marpai has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.15%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Marpai.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics beats Marpai on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lisata Therapeutics



Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Marpai



Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

