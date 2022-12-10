Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $39,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.55.

NYSE ED opened at $96.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

