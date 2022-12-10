Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $39,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,709,000 after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

