Contrasting Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) & Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors 189.04% -225.94% -43.03% Volcon -988.41% -416.47% -203.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lightning eMotors and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 0 0 5 0 3.00 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 995.85%. Volcon has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 435.71%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Volcon.

20.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Volcon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 1.86 -$100.77 million $0.47 1.09 Volcon $450,000.00 60.67 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Volcon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Volcon on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.