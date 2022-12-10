Contrasting Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) & Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) and Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peloton Interactive and Connexa Sports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 12 14 0 2.43 Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $19.36, indicating a potential upside of 68.18%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Connexa Sports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -83.97% -116.53% -33.08% Connexa Sports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Connexa Sports Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $3.58 billion 1.09 -$2.83 billion ($8.54) -1.35 Connexa Sports Technologies $10.80 million 0.19 -$18.59 million N/A N/A

Connexa Sports Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive.

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 6.9 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

