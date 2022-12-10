Contrasting Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) & Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Satellogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.27 billion 1.05 $1.92 billion $0.35 13.97 Satellogic $4.25 million 104.08 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 0 4 9 0 2.69 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nokia Oyj and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus target price of $6.02, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. Satellogic has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Nokia Oyj’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Satellogic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Nokia Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj 7.45% 12.13% 5.44% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Satellogic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, and cloud and virtualization services, as well as wi-fi portfolio, including mesh solutions and cloud-based controllers; IP routing solutions for IP aggregation, and edge and core applications for residential, business, mobile, and industrial services; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers business applications software, cloud and cognitive services, core networks software, and enterprise solutions. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

