Contrasting Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) and Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Partners Bancorp pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Partners Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Partners Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partners Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sberbank of Russia and Partners Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Partners Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% Partners Bancorp 16.90% 7.94% 0.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Partners Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A Partners Bancorp $63.68 million 2.52 $7.41 million $0.61 14.66

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Partners Bancorp.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Partners Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, term, purchase and refinance mortgage, bridge, equipment, home equity, agriculture, car, unsecured consumer, construction/permanent mortgage, and lot loans, as well as mobile home, boat, RV, and motorcycle loans; lines of credit; and business credit cards. In addition, it offers online bill payment, automated teller machine/debit card, merchant, transfer, cash advance and management, sweep, cash concentration, payroll direct deposit, and ACH origination services, as well as phone, mobile, and internet banking services. The company operates through 15 branches. The company was formerly known as Delmar Bancorp and changed its name to Partners Bancorp in August 2020. Partners Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

