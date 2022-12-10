Contrasting TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) & Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TeraWulf and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cipher Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

TeraWulf currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.22%. Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.0% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.4% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TeraWulf and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf N/A -41.57% -16.83% Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41%

Risk & Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and Cipher Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 11.57 N/A N/A N/A Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

TeraWulf has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Cipher Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

