Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $385.60.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

COO stock opened at $309.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.73 and a 200-day moving average of $303.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,447,898,000 after buying an additional 56,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

