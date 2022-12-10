Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %
CORT stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.
Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics
In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $555,193.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $1,681,958. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics
About Corcept Therapeutics
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
