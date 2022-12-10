Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

CORT stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,193.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $1,681,958. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

About Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

