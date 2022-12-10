Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $10.77 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

