Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,022 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $32,824.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 633,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,149.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $32,824.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,149.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,041,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,353,010 over the last 90 days. 54.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of ALVR opened at $6.83 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $636.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

