Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 295,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 88,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RealReal to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

REAL stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.23.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

