Corton Capital Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 225,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 147,555 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 123,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 702.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 109,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 95,559 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 472.90% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

