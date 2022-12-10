Corton Capital Inc. Invests $35,000 in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 183.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 42.4% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 1,522,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTSH opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.50. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.