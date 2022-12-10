Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,748 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

