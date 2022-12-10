Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,419 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after buying an additional 937,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,764,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 321,419 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,656,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 399,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FUBO opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.93. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUBO. Wedbush raised fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

