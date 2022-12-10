Corton Capital Inc. Sells 52,871 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,871 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UWM by 179.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 216,561 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in UWM by 167.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in UWM by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in UWM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

UWM Stock Performance

UWM Announces Dividend

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. UWM’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.