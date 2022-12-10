Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $460.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.80. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Brilliant Earth Group

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.