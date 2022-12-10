Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.8% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,685,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after buying an additional 66,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 24.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 1,286,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 87.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 333,744 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 42.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 227,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Corporación América Airports Stock Down 0.7 %

About Corporación América Airports

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

