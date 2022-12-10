Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading 8.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.08. 3,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 195,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

BASE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 41.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 743,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 34,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $639.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. The company had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

