Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Up 8.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 3,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 195,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

BASE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in Couchbase by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 411,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 206,022 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Couchbase by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after buying an additional 288,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $639.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

