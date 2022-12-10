Coupa Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 13,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of 55% compared to the average daily volume of 8,761 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupa Software Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on COUP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $166.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

