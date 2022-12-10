Cowen Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $76.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock worth $1,638,731. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

