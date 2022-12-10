Cowen Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.71.
WNS Stock Performance
NYSE:WNS opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.10. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WNS (WNS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.