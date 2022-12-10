Cowen Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.71.

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.10. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

WNS Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WNS by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,245 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in WNS by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,013,000 after acquiring an additional 303,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WNS by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,173,000 after acquiring an additional 291,701 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WNS by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in WNS by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 723,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,173,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

