Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cowen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COWN opened at $38.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

