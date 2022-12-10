Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $203,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $588.06 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.99.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

