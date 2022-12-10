Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

