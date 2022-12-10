Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.4 %

ARE stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.