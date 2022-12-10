Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.