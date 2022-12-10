Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $982,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Boeing by 4,493.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 93,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 95,117 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 218.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

