Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.41. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

