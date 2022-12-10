Creative Planning Has $8.33 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

GD stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.07 and a 200 day moving average of $231.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

