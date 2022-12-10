Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,485 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,226,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,027,000 after purchasing an additional 346,101 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

