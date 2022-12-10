Creative Planning Sells 6,702 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

