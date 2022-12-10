Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DWS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.04 ($32.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a 12-month high of €39.48 ($41.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

