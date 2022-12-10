Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $1,617,533.84 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,236,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,585,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,040.05.

On Thursday, October 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $458,589.24.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $1,256,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $6,391,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $65,983,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.