Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Buys $10,250.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CRO Jon Brinton bought 5,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $10,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $63,189.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jon Brinton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Thursday, November 17th, Jon Brinton purchased 5,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $10,550.00.

Crexendo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,753,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

About Crexendo

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.