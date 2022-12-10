Critical Analysis: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GeoPark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 6 7 0 2.33 GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Range Resources and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Range Resources presently has a consensus target price of $35.88, suggesting a potential upside of 42.25%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.90%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than GeoPark.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 30.87% 60.30% 17.64% GeoPark 20.49% 20,879.98% 22.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.08 $411.78 million $4.87 5.18 GeoPark $688.54 million 1.17 $61.13 million $3.47 3.86

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Range Resources pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. GeoPark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Range Resources beats GeoPark on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

