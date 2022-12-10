Critical Review: Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) & Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Technologies and Cambium Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $120,000.00 28.95 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Cambium Networks $335.85 million 1.66 $37.42 million $0.41 50.27

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies -1,026.46% N/A -147.93% Cambium Networks 3.99% 10.73% 5.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.5% of Cambium Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Technologies and Cambium Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambium Networks 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cambium Networks has a consensus price target of $26.86, indicating a potential upside of 30.31%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Global Technologies has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Global Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software. The company offers point-to-point backhaul, point-to-multipoint distribution, Wi-Fi access, cnMatrix ethernet enterprise switching, cnReach IIoT, cnVision video surveillance transport, and cnMaestro and network management tools and solutions. It also offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. The company also offers cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums and outdoor public Wi-Fi spots; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks; and cnVision solutions for video surveillance and CCTV deployments. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, mobile network operators, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

