Critical Survey: Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) versus Its Peers

Risk & Volatility

Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tango Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tango Therapeutics -418.63% -32.72% -21.48% Tango Therapeutics Competitors -3,174.28% -175.28% -36.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

80.0% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tango Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tango Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tango Therapeutics Competitors 3541 13903 40080 670 2.65

Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.37%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 89.15%. Given Tango Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tango Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tango Therapeutics $37.04 million -$58.24 million -6.51 Tango Therapeutics Competitors $1.81 billion $242.90 million -5.55

Tango Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tango Therapeutics. Tango Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tango Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company also develops Ubiquitin-specific protease 1, an inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

